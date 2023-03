Episode 25: Vegan Myth 2-Even the Cows are Laughing!

This episode goes hand in hand with Episode 13: Myth: Vegans are protecting the animals.

That video focuses on how Green Energy is actually harming animals.

This video keeps that idea strong while explaining how not eating animal products isn't saving any animals at all!

Just think about that while you go sit in your Tesla, eating your processed burger that was brought to the grocery store by a semitruck.