Suella Braverman arrives for two-day visit to Rwanda

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives in Kigali for a two-day visit to Rwanda in a bid to accelerate the implementation of a deal to send migrants arriving in the UK by small boats to the East African country.

Report by Blairm.

