97.5 Kgs x 10 Bench Press. NEW REP PR!

The rep prescription was only technically 3+ for this week, so I could have taken this easier, to save some energy for next week; but I really wanted to go for 10, haha.

The weight did feel a bit heavier than usual, however; so I was unsure if I would be capable of doing it, today.

It went okay, though!

In spite of a few hiccups, here and there.

I think I even had another rep or so in the tank, too.

So this bodes well!

2 plates for 10 reps will FALL, and SOON!

🤘🏻