Nadifa Mohamed on Private Passions with Michael Berkeley 17th January 2021
Nadifa Mohamed on Private Passions with Michael Berkeley 17th January 2021

Since the publication of her first novel while she was still in her twenties, Nadifa Mohamed has been a writer to watch.

Her second novel, The Orchard of Lost Souls, won her the Somerset Maugham Award and gave her a place on the prestigious Granta List of Best Young Novelists.

She’s about to publish her third novel, and is also turning it into an opera – a commission from the Royal Opera House.

What’s striking in all her work is the epic sweep of her storytelling, which explores themes of exile and survival: her characters are caught up by war and love.

Nadifa herself left Somali-land in northern Somalia when civil war broke out and she was only four when she came to Britain in 1985.