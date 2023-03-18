Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday
Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday
Credit: RumbleDuration: 07:57s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests in Truth Social post
Upworthy
Former president Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he will be arrested next Tuesday and called for protests.
-
News24.com | Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests
News24
-
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday
Upworthy
-
Trump Rants Fans Must ‘PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ Over Claim He’ll ‘BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK’
Upworthy
-
Donald Trump calls for protests ahead of potential Tuesday arrest
Upworthy