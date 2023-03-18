Trump *Stormy Daniels Hush Money* &"Trumps Back" on Facebook! 3/17/23
Trump *Stormy Daniels Hush Money* &"Trumps Back" on Facebook! 3/17/23

BBC News contacted me to give my comments for next week as Trump may actually be criminally charged with a Stormy Daniels Situation.

I am a regular panel contributor ...And Trump back on FB.