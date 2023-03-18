Black Sea Grain Deal extended -Turkey's Erdogan

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday (March 18) has been renewed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said.
Edward Baran reports.
A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday (March 18) has been renewed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said.
Edward Baran reports.
ViewAn unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where..
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits Ethiopia and Niger to boost US influence in Africa. Eritrea accuses Washington of..