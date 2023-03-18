Shamanic Drums + OM Chants┇Activate your Higher Self┇Shaman Drumming Ritual | Spirits of the Earth

Enhance your spiritual experience and activate your higher self with this powerful combination of two ancient practices - Shamanic Drumming + OM Chanting.

The sound of the drum is a powerful tool for inducing altered states of consciousness, allowing the shaman to journey into the spiritual realms. Adding OM - the sound of Universe, the primordial reverberation, takes this spiritual experience to new level.

Practice doing this meditation for 10 mins and you will feel the difference in your vibration almost immediately.