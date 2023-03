SCUM FOREVER - Keep Your Head On The Swivel Ep 5

I moved my base, but my wheelbarrow keeps disappearing, so I'm gonna rip out the other flags.

Along the way we'll try to defuse these gas station bombers when we find them, sell a couple more cars, try to find someone with a dirt bike in stock, and go on a little boat ride to a gas station/compound for some adventure and looting.