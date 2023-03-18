Building an Intel ARC Gaming PC (Midrange)

New PC build with Intel ARC A770 GPU, Intel Core i5-13600K, 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RAM and ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard.

Could Intel ARC challenge Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon in the future?

This is my first time ever using a discrete Intel graphics card.

Gameplay of Minecraft RTX, Genshin Impact, Grand Theft Auto V, Sons of the Forest, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty MWII, Cyberpunk 2077 and Valorant.

Also thanks to Logitech for sending the Litra Beam light and Blue Sona XLR mic review samples