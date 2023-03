Guitar Pedal (everything) Inflation Update, 3-18-2023

Things were steady during the month of February with the pedal prices I would check.

And then... the bank crashes happened the last week with no signs of much improving while the government once again bails them out of trouble.

This is something to really pay attention to as this will contribute heavily to the inflation we have seen the last couple years.

Do not be surprised guitar pedals, gear, and everything else like your groceries go up in price.