March 18, 2023

March 17.

Street repair, 137 pm, not in the video, CIA NYPD 3383, 36 and Third, CIA NYPD 5108 and 4449 at Second 52 St.

Loud machinery, loud trucks, construction, buildings maintenance, street works, utilities work, dumpsters, dumpster next to my apt from Sept 16 to March 17, 2023.

Currently there are works at several buildings at this street, E 4th St, two of them are: one next to my bldg, 332 E, and across the St, 333 E.

From March to September 2008, PS15 went through renovations, with all the loudness made by the tools employed, many times you could see the workers playing with those tools just to make deafening noises.

From that period to now, the spies have used all sorts of “legitimate” excuses to bring earsplitting machinery and trucks to this street, many times next to my apartment.

The spies have extended this excuse to do all kind of works, buildings and street wise, in the area that goes from 14th St, Houston, Broadway and Avenue D, to create situations where I can potentially be put out of circulation due to an “accident”.

You might be tempted to say, this is not possible, all of this for one guy, the more difficult to believe for the average person, the better.

The Deep State mafia is a giant structure of control underneath/inside of every institution organization, public or private, in the U.S. and most countries, it has existed for many decades, it wasn’t created for one person.