Incoming FF? Law Enforcement Agencies Prepping For Possible Trump Indictment As Early as Next Week

Local, state and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump will be indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations.
NEW: Law Enforcement Preparing for Trump Indictment in the Next Week
ViewDonald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury..