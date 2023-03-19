big waterfall mountains trees

Similar situations with the highest and widest waterfalls in the world.

American pilot James Angel in the mid-30s of the last century, in search of ores and diamonds, flew a lot over the Venezuelan selva.

And even landed on one of the peaks - Auyantepui.

The giant waterfall discovered by him and subsequently advertised (although it has been known since the beginning of the 20th century) was named after the pilot, but in the Spanish manner - Angel.

Khon Falls in Indochina in 1920 also received the name of its explorer, like the New Zealand Sutherland.