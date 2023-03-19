Sonic Adventure DX, playthrough part 4 (no commentary)

In this part, I complete Big's and E-102 Gamma's stories in Sonic Adventure.

Big tries to rescue his friend Froggy after a strange night when Froggy encounters a strange creature, grows a tail, eats Big's chaos emerald and runs away.

A lot of confusing and dangerous things happen around Big but he has no time or care to worry about those things.

Gamma is made and gains consciousness.

He serves Dr. Eggman until Amy convinces him to think for himself.

Gamma then has to determine what he wishes to do with his existence.

Enjoy and stay tuned for more content.