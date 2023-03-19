RT News - March 18 2023 (20:00 MSK)

As Russia celebrates the ninth anniversary of the Crimean referendum.

We take a look at declassified CIA plans to invade Crimea as far back as 1957.

An Austrian politician demands Serbia demolish its Memorial to children killed in the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 causing outrage among locals.

Former US President Donald Trump claims that he'll be arrested on Tuesday and uses his social media to call on Americans to protest.

Germany cancels the world fencing cup after a ban on Russian and Belorussian athletes is lifted.

While athletes from both countries participate in the ongoing women's boxing championships in India.