Worlds Apart | P1+none? - Swaran Singh

“The United Nations Security Council has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security” – so reads the description of the body on the UN website.

But if you take a look at the Council’s attempts to resolve the major conflicts of the past two decades, you’ll find a litany of disagreements and vetoes.

Is it time for an overhaul?

To discuss this, Oksana is joined by Swaran Singh, Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University.