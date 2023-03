πŸ”΄ Trump: The Comeback? πŸ”΄

Could Donald Trump return to the White House?

He keeps hinting that he is about to attempt one of the biggest political comebacks of all time, so could it really happen?

Katty Kay has reported from the US for 20 years, and now she sets off on an epic road trip across the US on the eve of the midterm elections to discover how strong support for Trump still is.

Can American democracy weather the storm if he runs again?