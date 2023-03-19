Morning Manna - March 16, 2023

Dr. Raymond Burkhart and I have been discussing the parables of Jesus in Matthew 13.

I hope the past 3 weeks have been educational and uplifting to you.

Today we will study the last parable in Matthew 13.

It is the parable of the householder.

Many people do not even think it is a parable.

They think it’s the way Jesus ended His teaching in parables.

However, when you study the two verses you discover that it is, indeed, another parable.

Dr. Raymond Burkhart is here to read from the thirteenth chapter of the Gospel of Jesus Christ according to St.

Matthew, verses 51-52.

He will read first from the authorized King James Version, and then from the Modern English Version.