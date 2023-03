Ukraine war: Putin pays visit to occupied territory of Mariupol | Oneindia News

Vladimir Putin visited Russian-occupied Mariupol, in an apparently defiant move reported by the Kremlin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him.

Putin was flown into Mariupol by helicopter and toured districts around the city in a car, according to a Kremlin statement issued on Sunday.

