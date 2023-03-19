Facts About Cats That You Might Not Know Yet

Cats are a popular animal worldwide as a pet.

However, despite their popularity, there are still many interesting facts about cats that may not be known to many people.

Some of these facts include their ability to jump high, sharp sense of smell, and their tendency to sleep all day.

Additionally, cats are also very flexible animals and can adapt to different environments.

With so many interesting facts about cats, it's no wonder that they have become a beloved pet animal for many people around the world