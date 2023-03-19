Dutch Farmer Party Wins Big In Elections; Massive French Protests World News 3/19/23

World News Report- The final votes have been counted.

The BBB (Farmers Citizens Movement) gained a staggering 17 seats and the ruling parties have suffered severe losses and won’t reach a majority - not even with the help of the Green Party + Labour.

#DutchFarmers.

The French take to the streets to protest Macron unilaterally changing the retirement age in France from 62 yrs to 64 yrs.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in France’s National Assembly, including Marine Le Pen’s populist National Rally (RN) and the centrist Liot group, filed motions of no-confidence in President Emmanuel Macron’s government on Friday after it used a controversial mechanism to pass a contentious increase to the retirement age.

We then over to the land of Oz; Hillsong's giant megachurch corporation is fending off allegations of corruption, lavish spending, and tax evasion after a whistle-blower inside the organization turned over a trove of financial documents to an Independent MP in the Australian Parliament.

An Australian charity watchdog has announced it’s investigating Hillsong, following bombshell allegations the global megachurch engaged in mass money laundering, tax evasion, and fraud, and used church money “to do the kind of shopping that would embarrass a Kardashian.” Independent MP Andrew Wilkie levied the allegations.

All of that and much more ahead in this week's Top World News Stories!