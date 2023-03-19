Sunday Funday! The Old Man Gave Me A Task, So Here We Go... Pop Culture And The Book Of Romans

The Bible has lost much of it's culture relevance in last few decades.
I think all you have to do is look at the morality of most of modern Hollywood entertainment and that becomes blatantly obvious.
The book of Romans is a unique look at the culture decisions made by the early Church about how the culture should be interacted with and what traditions should be carried through the ages.
Maybe remembering a bit of the wisdom that came before us, can help put us on a better path going forward.
Can't hurt right?
So lets find out.