A bee flying through the air

There is a small bee flying around.
Lionel Richie ,Phil Collins, Air Supply, Bee Gees, Chicago, Rod Stewart - Best Soft Rock 70s,80s,90s
Lionel Richie ,Phil Collins, Air Supply, Bee Gees, Chicago, Rod Stewart - Best Soft Rock 70s,80s,90s
Rumble
There is a small bee flying around.
Lionel Richie ,Phil Collins, Air Supply, Bee Gees, Chicago, Rod Stewart - Best Soft Rock 70s,80s,90s
Bumblebees are clumsy fliers. It is estimated that a foraging bee bumps into a flower about once per second, which damages its..