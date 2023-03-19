WHO DEFINES "RIGHTS"? :The First Pillar of Localism

It is counter-intuitive, but more "rights" can mean less freedom.

A big part of that is the abuse of the language of rights to advance ideas that would not be considered "rights" at all under a classical view of the concept.

As courts go into overdrive granting "rights" which put positive obligations on other individuals (as opposed to simply denying the state power to act) it becomes clear the power to define rights becomes a freedom issue.

Localism is all about decentralizing power.

It would be incomplete if judicial power were not considered.