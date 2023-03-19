WHO DEFINES "RIGHTS"? :The First Pillar of Localism
It is counter-intuitive, but more &quot;rights&quot; can mean less freedom.

A big part of that is the abuse of the language of rights to advance ideas that would not be considered &quot;rights&quot; at all under a classical view of the concept.

As courts go into overdrive granting &quot;rights&quot; which put positive obligations on other individuals (as opposed to simply denying the state power to act) it becomes clear the power to define rights becomes a freedom issue.

Localism is all about decentralizing power.

It would be incomplete if judicial power were not considered.