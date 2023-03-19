LIVE_ Trump Indictment Could Drop ANY MINUTE and his Defense is a DISASTER _ Legal AF

The midweek edition of the top rated legal and political podcast Legal AF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics.

On this week’s edition, Anchor Michael Popok is joined by his regular weekend anchor and co-founder of Meidas Touch, Ben Meiselas (filling in for Karen Friedman Agnifilo who is “on assignment”), as they discuss: This week’s developments in the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of Trump for the Stormy Daniels’ hush money coverup including Michael Cohen’s testimony, and Trump’s defense team unsuccessfully trying out new defenses that actually implicate their client for the crimes to be charged; developments in the E.

Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation case going to trial in early April, including the Judge strongly considering using an “anonymous jury” and its implications for the defense; a new report on a NY federal criminal investigation this time of Trump’s media company and whether it obtained $8 million dollars in Russian funds traceable back to Putin; Trump firing back at DeSantis and filing an ethics charge against him in Florida to force him to declare his candidacy; the DOJ indicting a Chinese business person for running a billion dollar fraud scheme with ties back to Steve Bannon, C-PAC, and MAGA “public interests” groups, and so much more.