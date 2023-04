The Indoor Farmer Game Night #6! Who Will Make It First? Let's Play 10000!

The Indoor Farmer Game Night #6!

Who Will Make It First?

Let's Play 10000!

5 Dice and a race to the top.

Who will win?

Entertainment and prizes!

Join Siir Steveo and I come up and play for your chance to be a Stoner of Fortune!

Right after #HippieBingo!!!

#wtif #siirtified #gamenight #sunday #sof #tenthousand #like #follow #subscribe #locals #teatime #thindoorfarmer #fun #laughs #love #peace #games #boardgames