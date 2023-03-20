You don't have to leave your neighborhood to live in a better one | Majora Carter

Low-status neighborhoods in the US are often stuck between stagnating assistance from the government and gentrification at the hands of real estate developers.

The result is that the brightest minds are convinced that "success" means leaving town.

Urban revitalizer Majora Carter has a solution: What if we treated these communities like struggling companies?

She presents a restorative economic approach to capitalism, which seeks to retain talent, build resilient communities and prove that you don't have to move out of your neighborhood to live in a better one.