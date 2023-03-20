Sweet 16 Field Is Set After Upset-Packed Opening Weekend

Only two No.
1 seeds, Alabama and Houston, remain in contention, with No.
15 seed Princeton causing the biggest upset by advancing to the Sweet 16 after defeating No.
2 Arizona and No.
7 Missouri.
Only two No.
1 seeds, Alabama and Houston, remain in contention, with No.
15 seed Princeton causing the biggest upset by advancing to the Sweet 16 after defeating No.
2 Arizona and No.
7 Missouri.
ViewAlthough there are officially 67 games as part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, brackets are generally filled out for..