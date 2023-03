Stellantis Spotlight March 17, 2023

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending March 17, 2023, include teaser sketches are hot off the press for the 2023 Easter Jeep® Safari™, Dodge celebrates a season opening victory for the Tony Stewart Racing team and final clues for Dodge’s seventh and final Last Call special-edition model are revealed.