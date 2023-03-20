2023 Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE Design Preview

Full power on snow and ice: With its advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, Nissan has started an electrifying test drive through the Pyrenees and three countries.

The drive concept specially developed for the electrified Nissan models, which uses electric motors on each axle, guarantees safe and reassuring driving behavior in every situation.

Whether at the dawn of spring in the Alps, in the hot summer through southern Europe, on windy and leaf-covered roads in English autumn or through the slippery and freezing winter landscape of Bavaria: Nissan e-4ORCE technology masters all seasons with flying colors.

Even the toughest conditions are no problem for the all-wheel drive offered for the electrified X-Trail and the all-electric Ariya: Nissan has conquered the snowy mountains in the Pyrenees and completed laps on the world's highest permanent racetrack in Andorra at 2,400 meters - impressive proof of the excellent handling and maximum control that the e-4ORCE offers even under extreme winter conditions.

In order to guarantee safety and driving pleasure in everyday life, the Nissan engineers have concentrated on three core elements during development: the management of the electric motors, the all-wheel drives and chassis control technologies.

The use of two electric motors eliminates the cardan shaft that is necessary with conventional mechanical all-wheel drive systems. A differential is also superfluous.

This results in new creative freedom and more space in the interior.