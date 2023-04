Inside Movie Clip - Help Me

Inside Movie Clip - Help Me - US Release Date: March 10, 2023 Starring: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck, Josia Krug Director: Vasilis Katsoupis Synopsis: A high-end art thief becomes trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York's Times Square after his heist doesn't go as planned.

Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.