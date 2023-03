Moving On Movie Clip - Evelyn's Introduction

Moving On Movie Clip - Evelyn's Introduction - US Release Date: March 17, 2023 Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Richard Roundtree Director: Paul Weitz Synopsis: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend.

Along the way, Fonda's character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other.