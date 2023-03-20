LIVE: Trump gets HIT from EVERY ANGLE as Prosecutors Close In

On this episode of the MeidasTouch Podcast, we bring you the latest developments in the ongoing legal troubles of former President Donald Trump.

Indictment season is upon us, and prosecutors across the country are preparing to bring charges against Trump.

Witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels have met with prosecutors and testified before grand juries in New York, providing valuable information in the investigation.

But it's not just Trump.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, is also in hot water after accidentally incriminating his client with his own defense.

And dozens of staff members at Mar-a-Lago, from servers to aides, have been subpoenaed in the federal classified documents probe.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County DA's investigation into Trump has revealed never-before-heard details of the case, and Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, a top MAGA and GOP funder, has been arrested.

And if that wasn't enough, Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to start a war with Mexico.

Join us as we delve into these stories and much more, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on the legal issues facing Trump and his associates.

Don't miss the MeidasTouch Podcast