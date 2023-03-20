LIVE: Trump to be INDICTED on CRIMINAL CHARGES + MORE | Legal AF

Anchored by MT founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas and national trial lawyer and strategist, Michael Popok, and joined for a special Trump criminal prosecution edition, by co-anchor and top former prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo, the top-rated news analysis podcast LegalAF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics.

On this week’s edition, the anchors discuss: The looming indictment perhaps as early as this Tuesday, March 21, of Donald Trump by the Manhattan DA for the Stormy Daniels’ hush money coverup; a good week for Jack Smith and the special prosecutors against Trump in the Mar a Lago document stealing matter, with Trump attorney M.

Evan Corcoran being found to have participated in a “crime or fraud” destroying any attorney client privilege and forcing him to testify again to the Grand Jury about his role in the document scandal; new information coming out of Georgia by 5 other special purpose grand jurors about the testimony they heard against Trump and others, and so much more.