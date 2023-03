15 Minute Prisons

I can't reinforce enough how evil these are.

The 15 minute city has been mentioned in media considerably in the past yer or so.

There are pilot projects springing up all over the world as we speak.

Oxford, England and Cleveland, Ohio, USA are just a couple that come to mind.

These city zones where you live and work and and can acquire all your daily needs within a 15 minute walking area are being sold as reducers of carbon output.

I contend that they are actually prisons.