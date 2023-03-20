Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Xi’s trip comes after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Russian president's arrest on war crimes charges.
The first Chinese delegation's plane has landed at the Moscow Vnukovo airport with Xi Jinping expected to arrive later..