Xavi hails Barcelona after Clasico win over Real Madrid

After a Franck Kessie goal in the final minutes helped his team to a 2-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid, Barcelona coach Xavi says he is "very satisfied" with his team.

"I think it's time to appreciate what these players are doing... I think we're having an amazing season", he adds.

The victory, which moved Barcelona 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, dents Madrid's ambitions of retaining the title and leaves the Catalans close to lifting the trophy for the first time since 2019.