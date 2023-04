"A masterpiece of film noir and a genuine suspense thriller" - Suddenly (1954)

"Suddenly" is a 1954 thriller film directed by Lewis Allen and starring Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden, and James Gleason.

The film takes place in the small town of Suddenly, where the President of the United States is expected to pass through during a train ride.

However, a group of assassins led by John Baron (Frank Sinatra) take over a family's home overlooking the train station, with the intent of assassinating the President.