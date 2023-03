LAL Daily — March 20, 2023 — Will Trump be Indicted? NYT: Alex Jones Evading Paying Victims?

It is Day 52 in the trial of United States v.

Joseph Biggs et al., in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted with charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

Today, the defense is set to give opening statements as the prosecution finally rested on Friday last week.

Norm shares what he little he can on what those following may expect to unfold.