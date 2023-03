Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.

The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m.

Sunday until 6 a.m.

Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27.

The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers.