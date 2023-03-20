UNGOVERNED 3.20.23 @10AM: WITCH HUNT: SOROS-BACKED DA BRAGG AIMS TO INDICT DONALD TRUMP!

WITCH HUNT: The District Attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, who is funded by George Soros, is rumored to be on the cusp of indicting and arresting Donald Trump on charges related to Stormy Daniels.

Alvin Bragg has taken a "soft on crime" approach while weaponizing his office for political purposes.

Jose Alba murder case from summer of 2022 highlights DA Bragg's incompetence.

Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy speak out against potential Trump indictment while others remain totally silent.

PROTESTS WILL BE DANGEROUS.

DO NOT BE BAITED INTO VIOLENCE!