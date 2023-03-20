Most Popular Song Each Month Since January 1980

Determining the most popular song each month was done with MediaTraffic, which averages the charts from many different countries.

I went with what was number one ninety percent of the time but I wanted to make sure this video also had a true evolution of music feel so I didn't always do that.

Songs do not repeat and if a song was number one for multiple months it won't always be the second most popular song to replace it as it can really be anything that was very popular at the time.

I did this, again, to have that evolution of music feel to it.