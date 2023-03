BEST ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Indian Acts on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent!

Got Talent is a British talent show TV format developed by Simon Cowell's SYCOtv company and owned by Fremantle Media Ltd.

It has spawned spin-offs in over 70 countries, in what is now referred to as the 'Got Talent' format, similar to that described by Fremantle of the 'Idol' and 'The X Factor' singing show competition formats.

Unlike those shows, Got Talent showcases a wide variety of artistic disciplines in addition to singing.