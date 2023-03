From dream to reality: the publication of my new book "The Courage To Love" From Abuse to Happiness

It's time to celebrate from dream to reality: the publication of my new book "The Courage To Love" From Abuse to Happiness, A Healing Memoir, with a foreword and interview with humanitarian clown Patch Adams. I've waited 10 years to be able to do this and I'm happy to share it with you.

Whatever your dream, whatever you imagine, you can achieve it.

