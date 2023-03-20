Boris Johnson's constituents have their say on 'partygate'

Constituents of Uxbridge and Ruislip answer questions on what they think about Boris Johnson and the 'partygate' scandal.

It comes as the former PM attempts to clear his name by submitting his defence to the Privileges Committee.

One member of the public says "they should leave him alone" and people "did a lot worse than have a party".

Another member says they believe "he did know something" about the gatherings, and that they broke the rules after he is seen "raising a glass".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn