Braverman says MP owes UK an apology for stopping deportatio

Suella Braverman 'invites' Labour MP - Marsha de Cordova - to "apologise to the nation" for "campaigning" to stop the government from deporting "a serious foreign criminal".

The home secretary takes questions in the Commons on her immigration plan following her visit to Rwanda over the weekend.

Report by Rowlandi.

