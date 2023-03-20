California Announces Contract to Produce Its Own Affordable Insulin

CBS News reports that on March 18, Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced that California has struck a 10-year deal with nonprofit drug company Civica Rx.

The partnership will result in low-cost insulin for state residents.

A 10-mililiter vial will soon cost $30.

Newsom praised Civica RX for its role in the agreement.

Thank you for being willing to disrupt the market.

, Gavin Newsom, California governor, via statement.

Thank you for being willing to save lives without fear of failure, but more importantly without money being your motivator, Gavin Newsom, California governor, via statement.

The news comes after major insulin manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk announced significant price cuts to their insulin.

The cost of their medications will be slashed by 70% and 75%, respectively.

However, Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, says there will be several obstacles to overcome before cheaper insulin is available to California residents.

The work to develop a generic, get FDA approval and set up manufacturing will take real time.

, Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, via CBS News.

There may even be more time in the effort to get doctors to prescribe the drug, insurers and (pharmacy benefit managers) to include it on their formularies and patients and the public to accept and ask for it, Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, via CBS News.

CBS News reports that California may attempt to produce other drugs as well, such as Naloxone, an opioid overdose medication.