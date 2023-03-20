Muslims in Indonesia protest the participation of Israel’s U20 football team

Around a hundred of Muslims in Indonesia protested the participation of the Israeli football squad in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in the country this year.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, will hold the U20 World Cup in six cities in May and June.

Israel has qualified for the tournament and is expected to visit Indonesia, which has sparked strong rejections from Muslim groups.

Although Indonesia has no official diplomatic ties with Israel and is a strong supporter of Palestine, Jakarta has not stated that Israel would be barred from participating.