The Learning Curve for Success

The learning curve is a graphical representation of how the performance or skill of an individual or a group changes over time as they engage in a particular task or activity.

It shows the relationship between the amount of practice or experience and the level of proficiency achieved.

Typically, the curve starts out steep and then levels off as the individual or group becomes more proficient.

The concept of a learning curve is often used in educational and training contexts, as well as in industries such as manufacturing, where it can be used to predict how long it will take for workers to become proficient at a particular task or process.